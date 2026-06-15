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    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team [Image 4 of 4]

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    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

    YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with the Rise and Grind staff following an immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The immersion gave him a behind-the-scenes look at daily operations and the team that keeps Team Yokota fueled and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9758421
    VIRIN: 260617-F-TU760-1049
    Resolution: 4945x3290
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team
    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team
    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team
    From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

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    374th Airlift Wing, Community, Family, PACAF

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