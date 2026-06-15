From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with the Rise and Grind staff following an immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The immersion gave him a behind-the-scenes look at daily operations and the team that keeps Team Yokota fueled and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)