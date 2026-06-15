U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, poses for a photo with the Rise and Grind staff following an immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The immersion gave him a behind-the-scenes look at daily operations and the team that keeps Team Yokota fueled and mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9758421
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-TU760-1049
|Resolution:
|4945x3290
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.