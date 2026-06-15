From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

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U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, serves customers behind the counter during an immersion at the Rise and Grind restaurant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The visit highlighted the front-of-house team responsible for greeting customers and serving Airmen throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)