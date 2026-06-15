From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with a Rise and Grind staff member during an immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The visit gave him an opportunity to hear directly from the staff about their experiences serving the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)