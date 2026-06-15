U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, speaks with a Rise and Grind staff member during an immersion at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The visit gave him an opportunity to hear directly from the staff about their experiences serving the Yokota community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9758419
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-TU760-1041
|Resolution:
|5434x3615
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.