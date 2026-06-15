From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, observes a cook preparing sandwiches during an immersion at the Rise and Grind restaurant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The visit gave him a firsthand look at the kitchen operations and food preparation that keep Airmen fueled throughout the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)