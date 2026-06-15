U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, observes a cook preparing sandwiches during an immersion at the Rise and Grind restaurant at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2026. The visit gave him a firsthand look at the kitchen operations and food preparation that keep Airmen fueled throughout the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9758415
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-TU760-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, From start to finish: 374th AW commander immerses with Rise and Grind team [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.