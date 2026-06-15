USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (June 14, 2026) – From left, Cmdr. James McLaughlin, commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), Cmdr. Ryan Griffith, executive officer of Canberra, and Sri Lanka Navy Rear Adm. Jagath Kumara, commander, Western Naval Area, pose for a photo on the ship’s bridge. Canberra is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Wade).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9758378
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-NR876-1004
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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USS Canberra departs Colombo after scheduled port visit
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