USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

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COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (June 14, 2026) – From left, Cmdr. James McLaughlin, commanding officer of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30), Cmdr. Ryan Griffith, executive officer of Canberra, and Sri Lanka Navy Rear Adm. Jagath Kumara, commander, Western Naval Area, pose for a photo on the ship’s bridge. Canberra is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Wade).