USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (June 14, 2026) - Sri Lanka Navy Rear Adm. Jagath Kumara, commander, Western Naval Area, salutes the watch as he arrives aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30). Canberra is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Wade).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9758375
|VIRIN:
|260614-N-NR876-1002
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|922.05 KB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
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USS Canberra departs Colombo after scheduled port visit
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