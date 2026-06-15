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    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

    SRI LANKA

    06.13.2026

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (June 14, 2026) - Sri Lanka Navy Rear Adm. Jagath Kumara, commander, Western Naval Area, salutes the watch as he arrives aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30). Canberra is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Wade).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9758375
    VIRIN: 260614-N-NR876-1002
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 922.05 KB
    Location: LK
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka
    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka
    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka
    USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

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    mooring
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    U.S. Navy
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