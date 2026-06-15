USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date Taken: 06.13.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:43 Photo ID: 9758376 VIRIN: 260614-N-NR876-1003 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.04 MB Location: LK

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