USS Canberra Visits Colombo, Sri Lanka

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COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (June 14, 2026) - Sri Lanka Navy Rear Adm. Jagath Kumara, commander, Western Naval Area, salutes the watch as he arrives aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30). Canberra is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Anthony Wade).