Date Taken: 06.12.2026 Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:10 Photo ID: 9757693 VIRIN: 260612-A-JC790-2751 Resolution: 4292x3154 Size: 1.92 MB Location: US

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This work, Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program [Image 7 of 7], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.