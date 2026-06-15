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    Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program [Image 6 of 7]

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    Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Col. Christopher Mitchell, emergency medicine program director, presents 1st Lt. Lydia Suh with her diploma during Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduation ceremony held at the hospital June 12. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 17:10
    Photo ID: 9757691
    VIRIN: 260612-A-JC790-2743
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program [Image 7 of 7], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program
    Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program
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