Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program

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Guest speaker, retired Army Maj., physician assistant, and currently serving in the Allergy and Immunology Clinic, CRDAMC, Stephanie Bocanegra addresses the audience and graduates during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduation ceremony June 12. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)