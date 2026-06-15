Col. Christopher Mitchell, emergency medicine program director, presents 1st Lt. Megan Hataway with her diploma during Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduation ceremony held at the hospital June 12. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 17:10
|Photo ID:
|9757686
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-JC790-2738
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program [Image 7 of 7], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program
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