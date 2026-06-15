Physician assistants complete CRDAMCs IPAP program

Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Army’s newest physician assistants, (from left) 1st Lt. Megan Hataway, 1st Lt....... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | The Army’s newest physician assistants, (from left) 1st Lt. Megan Hataway, 1st Lt. Lydia Suh, and Capt. Kiley Tevlin, listen to speakers during the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduation ceremony June 12. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center’s Phase Two Interservice Physician Assistant Program celebrated the achievements of three Soldiers during the graduation ceremony June 12.

IPAP, established in 1996 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas, is recognized as the largest physician assistant program in the world, graduating an average of 169 students annually. The program’s mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate physician assistants who model integrity, demonstrate leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. The program’s rigorous training ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to meet the challenges of military medicine.

The graduates will move on to their new assignments: 1st Lt. Megan Hataway battalion physician assistant in El Paso Texas, 1st Lt. Lydia Suh, Medical Detachment of the Alaska Army National Guard, and Capt. Kiley Tevlin 5th BN, 20th Inf. Regt., 1-2 Stryker BCT, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

“This celebration is truly a testament to the collective effort and profound impact of so many people in this room,” said Capt. Jessica Martin, IPAP interim program director. “Each of you poured countless hours and immense dedication into this demanding program and today marks the illustrious first step toward a rewarding career.”

I hope you always find deep satisfaction in the care that you provide, but never to the point of complacency, she added.

Guest speaker, retired physician assistant, Army Maj. and currently serving in the Allergy and Immunology Clinic, CRDAMC, Stephanie Bocanegra, jokingly questioned the graduate’s decision to select her as the guest speaker and praised them for completing what she described as, “arguably on of the most difficult academic schools in the military”.

“Completing this program alone speak volumes to the character and the stamina and the resilience of you three,” said Bocanegra. “You are now among the top tier medical providers in the Department of Defense as 65 D physician assistants.”

You will carry more than just a medical license, you will now carry the legacy of the Army Medical Department with you, she added.

In closing Bacanegra encouraged the graduates to be available to patients, compassionate, responsible, and amenable.

“You are ready and you’ve proven you can handle the most difficult curriculum that military has to offer,” said Bocanegra. “Now get out there and prove why this profession is lucky to have you.”