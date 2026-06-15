Two Wings, One Mission

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Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and 132d Wing pose for a group photo following the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 22, 2026. More than 60 Airmen attended the inaugural course, which was developed specifically for Iowa Air National Guard members to strengthen leadership skills, foster professional development and build relationships across the state's two wings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)