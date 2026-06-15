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    Two Wings, One Mission [Image 4 of 4]

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    Two Wings, One Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and 132d Wing pose for a group photo following the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 22, 2026. More than 60 Airmen attended the inaugural course, which was developed specifically for Iowa Air National Guard members to strengthen leadership skills, foster professional development and build relationships across the state's two wings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9757338
    VIRIN: 052126-Z-TY602-1008
    Resolution: 5922x2917
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Two Wings, One Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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