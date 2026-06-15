Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and 132d Wing pose for a group photo following the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 22, 2026. More than 60 Airmen attended the inaugural course, which was developed specifically for Iowa Air National Guard members to strengthen leadership skills, foster professional development and build relationships across the state's two wings. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9757338
|VIRIN:
|052126-Z-TY602-1008
|Resolution:
|5922x2917
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Wings, One Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Airmen strengthen leadership skills through inaugural joint leadership course
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