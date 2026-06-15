Two Wings, One Mission

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Chief Master Sgt. David Bell, left, command chief of the Iowa Joint Force Headquarters, and Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell, right, wing command chief of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, present a plaque to Robert McCoy, a TEC University instructor, during the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 21, 2026. The plaque recognized McCoy's contributions to developing and facilitating the inaugural Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course for Iowa Air National Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)