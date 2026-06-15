Two Wings, One Mission

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Tech. Sgt. Joseph Tyler, a network operations specialist assigned to the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Squadron, 132d Wing, participates in a leadership exercise during the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 20, 2026. Participants were assigned to mixed teams and lodging arrangements throughout the week to encourage collaboration, broaden perspectives and strengthen relationships across the Iowa Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)