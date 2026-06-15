Two Wings, One Mission

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Staff Sgt. Andrew Roslanky, a budget analyst assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, participates in a leadership exercise during the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 20, 2026. Participants were assigned to mixed teams and lodging arrangements throughout the week to encourage collaboration, broaden perspectives and strengthen relationships across the Iowa Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)