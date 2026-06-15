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    Two Wings, One Mission [Image 2 of 4]

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    Two Wings, One Mission

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Roslanky, a budget analyst assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, participates in a leadership exercise during the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 20, 2026. Participants were assigned to mixed teams and lodging arrangements throughout the week to encourage collaboration, broaden perspectives and strengthen relationships across the Iowa Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9757330
    VIRIN: 052026-Z-TY602-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Two Wings, One Mission [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt John Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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