Iowa Airmen strengthen leadership skills through inaugural joint leadership course

Photo By Staff Sgt. John Johnson | Tech. Sgt. Joseph Tyler, a network operations specialist assigned to the Intelligence,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. John Johnson | Tech. Sgt. Joseph Tyler, a network operations specialist assigned to the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Squadron, 132d Wing, participates in a leadership exercise during the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn., May 20, 2026. Participants were assigned to mixed teams and lodging arrangements throughout the week to encourage collaboration, broaden perspectives and strengthen relationships across the Iowa Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — More than 60 Airmen from the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and 132d Wing gathered May 18-22, 2026, for the inaugural Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course, a state-developed program designed to strengthen leadership skills while fostering relationships across Iowa's two Air National Guard wings.

Hosted through TEC University, the course brought together primarily staff sergeants and technical sergeants for a week of professional development focused on leadership, communication, teamwork and personal growth. Participants took part in classroom instruction, group physical training, team-building activities and practical leadership exercises designed to prepare Airmen for increased leadership responsibilities.

A key component of the course was the deliberate integration of Airmen from both wings. Participants were assigned to mixed teams and lodging arrangements, creating opportunities to work alongside Airmen from different units, career fields and organizations. The approach encouraged collaboration, broadened perspectives and helped build relationships across the Iowa ANG.

The course was led by Chief Master Sgt. Justin Odell, wing command chief of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. David Bell, chief of the Iowa Joint Force Headquarters. Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Orwig, state command chief of the Iowa National Guard, also addressed participants during the opening day of the course.

For many Airmen, the opportunity to interact with peers from across the state proved to be one of the most valuable aspects of the experience.

"Working alongside members from the 185th was an invaluable experience," said Staff Sgt. Grace Souksavath, an aerospace medical service technician assigned to the 132d Wing. "Bringing Airmen from both wings together allowed us to learn from different perspectives, share experiences and gain insight into how other units accomplish their missions and take care of their people."

The course environment encouraged participants to exchange ideas, discuss leadership challenges and gain a greater understanding of the diverse missions that make up the Iowa ANG.

"Training alongside Airmen from our other state wing has been a great experience," said Staff Sgt. Brandon Adams, a security forces specialist assigned to the 270th Contingency Response Squadron, 185th Air Refueling Wing. "We've learned about different leadership styles, gained insight into how other shops operate and discussed challenges we may face in the future."

As the Air Force continues to develop future leaders, programs such as the Frontline Supervisors Leadership Course provide emerging noncommissioned officers opportunities to build leadership skills while expanding their understanding of the broader organization they serve.

By investing in Airmen early in their leadership journey and strengthening connections between Iowa's two wings, the Iowa ANG is building a more capable, collaborative and ready force prepared to meet future challenges.