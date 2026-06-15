Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. selects gather together for a group photo during a Master Sergeant release party held at the Cocheo Park pavilion at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16, 2026. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted ranks. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer tier represents the highest levels of USAF enlisted leadership, where the focus shifts from primary technical duties to broader strategic vision, management, and the development of the next generation of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)