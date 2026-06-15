Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers closing remarks during a U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant release party held at the Cocheo Park pavilion at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16, 2026. Horne mentioned the commitment and tenacity required of individuals who are selected for promotion to master sergeant and his hopes for their continued success and leadership. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer tier represents the highest levels of USAF enlisted leadership, where the focus shifts from primary technical duties to broader strategic vision, management, and the development of the next generation of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)