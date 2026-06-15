Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. selects stand and wait for the initiation of a Master Sgt. release party ceremony held at the Cocheo Park pavilion at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16, 2026. The selectees were recognized for their promotion to the rank of master sergeant and celebrated their achievements with members of the Vandenberg community. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer tier represents the highest levels of USAF enlisted leadership, where the focus shifts from primary technical duties to broader strategic vision, management, and the development of the next generation of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)