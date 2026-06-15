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    Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants [Image 2 of 4]

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    Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Team Vandenberg service members gather during a U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. release party ceremony held at the Cocheo Park pavilion at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16, 2026. The event brought together Airmen, Guardians, family members and friends to celebrate the installation’s newest master sergeants and recognize their contributions to Team Vandenberg. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer tier represents the highest levels of USAF enlisted leadership, where the focus shifts from primary technical duties to broader strategic vision, management, and the development of the next generation of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9754631
    VIRIN: 260616-X-DW038-1140
    Resolution: 3238x2157
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Release Party
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Air Force
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    Event
    Master Sergeant

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