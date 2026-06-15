Vandenberg Celebrates Newest Master Sergeants

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Team Vandenberg service members gather during a U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. release party ceremony held at the Cocheo Park pavilion at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16, 2026. The event brought together Airmen, Guardians, family members and friends to celebrate the installation’s newest master sergeants and recognize their contributions to Team Vandenberg. The Senior Noncommissioned Officer tier represents the highest levels of USAF enlisted leadership, where the focus shifts from primary technical duties to broader strategic vision, management, and the development of the next generation of Air Force personnel. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)