Employers listen to a presentation by U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1, on a tour of a 34-foot Dauntless-class Sea Ark Patrol Boat during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) 2026. NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9754329
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-WE240-2460
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.