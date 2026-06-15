Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026

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A California sea lion with the U.S. Marine Mammal Program performs as part of a demonstration during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) 2026. NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)