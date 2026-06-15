Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026

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Supervisor at Great River Energy David Jimenez poses in front of aircraft at the hangar bay of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57 during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE). NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)