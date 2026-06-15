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    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026 [Image 6 of 9]

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    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Elton Wheeler 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    A dolphin with the U.S. Marine Mammal Program performs as part of a demonstration during Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) 2026. NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 16:20
    Photo ID: 9754320
    VIRIN: 260611-N-WE240-4656
    Resolution: 5576x3717
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026
    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026

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