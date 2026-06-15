Employers watch as a dolphin with the U.S. Marine Mammal Program performs a demonstration as part of Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE). NERE is a professional recognition event for outstanding civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors that have demonstrated exceptional support for their citizen-Sailor employees above and beyond the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. NERE also provides selected civilian employers of Navy Reserve Sailors with a first-hand look at the capabilities, roles, and missions of the U.S. Navy Reserve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Elton C. Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 16:20
|Photo ID:
|9754319
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-WE240-5473
|Resolution:
|5565x3463
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Elton Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.