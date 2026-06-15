2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Spada, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, provides remarks to the audience during the 2 MXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. Spada previously served as commander for the 28th Bomber Generation Squadron at Dyess AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)