2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Riddle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, gives remarks to the audience during the 2 MXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)