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    2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026 [Image 1 of 4]

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    2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Riddle, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, gives remarks to the audience during the 2 MXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9753083
    VIRIN: 260612-F-DY500-1057
    Resolution: 6727x4485
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Maintenance Squadron
    2nd Bomb Wing AFGSC
    Louisiana

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