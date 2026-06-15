U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Riddle, center, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Johnny West, left, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, during the 2 MXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon shows the official transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 MXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 10:17
|Photo ID:
|9753090
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-DY500-1069
|Resolution:
|6514x4343
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.