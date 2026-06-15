2nd Maintenance Squadron Change of Command 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joseph Spada, center, 2nd Maintenance Squadron commander, accepts the squadron's guidon from Col. Johnny West, left, 2nd Maintenance Group commander, during the 2 MXS change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 12, 2026. The acceptance of the squadron’s guidon symbolized the formal transfer of command and responsibility for the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rhea Beil)