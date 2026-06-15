Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and volunteer, interacts with children during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Germany, June 11, 2026. Through the German-American Reading Program, Airmen visit the childcare center monthly to read English books to children learning the language. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)