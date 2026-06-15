U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and volunteer, interacts with children during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Germany, June 11, 2026. Through the German-American Reading Program, Airmen visit the childcare center monthly to read English books to children learning the language. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9752569
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-TC518-1230
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
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