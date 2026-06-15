Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and volunteer, high-fives children for getting the right word during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The German-American Reading Program gives children the opportunity to hear and speak English with native speakers while strengthening ties between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)