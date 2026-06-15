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    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 3 of 4]

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    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and volunteer, high-fives children for getting the right word during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The German-American Reading Program gives children the opportunity to hear and speak English with native speakers while strengthening ties between the U.S. military and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9752567
    VIRIN: 260611-F-TC518-1191
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

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    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

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    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    86 AW
    Reading
    Ramstein

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