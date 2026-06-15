Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and program volunteer, shows a children's book to students during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The reading program serves as one of several living symbols of German-American friendship, building connections between U.S. service members and their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

Once a month, American Airmen visit a German childcare center to sit down with a stack of children's books and read aloud to a room of kindergartners.

These visits are part of the German-American Reading Program, a community outreach effort organized by the 86th Airlift Wing Host Nation Office and Kita Villa Winzig. The program introduces German children to the English language early in life, and, for the U.S. military, it is part of a deliberate effort to stay connected to the community that hosts over 50,000 American service members and their families in the Kaiserslautern area.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs community relations noncommissioned officer in charge, leads the program's U.S. side, coordinating the monthly visits and the Airmen who volunteer for them.

"Every first Thursday of the month, we get the amazing opportunity to partner with our Host Nation office and a local German-American kindergarten called Kita Villa Winzig," Sylvester said. "The purpose is to foster a connection with the local communities and give students a fun way to learn and practice their English naturally through reading."

Through a broader, German-funded program, native English speakers are welcomed into local childcare facilities to introduce the language and foster a bilingual environment. The Airmen-led readings take place at Villa Winzig where it has been running since 2018.

Elke Sittel, 86th AW host nation advisor, said the readings may be one of the few chances the children have to hear and use English outside the classroom. With the program's teacher speaking British English and the visiting Airmen reading in American English, the children pick up more than one dialect of the language, helping with comprehension skills. This also gives students a more hands-on approach with experiencing American culture.

"The readings help the children feel more at ease speaking a foreign language," Sittel explained. "They also give the kids firsthand experience with American culture and a chance to talk with English speakers they might not meet otherwise."

The exchange runs both ways. For the Airmen who volunteer, the program offers something rare overseas: the chance to be a student again, right alongside the children.

"Unless you took the language in school, we're on the same playing field as the children. You get to learn from the ground up without fear of imperfection or judgment," Sylvester said. "Communication is one of the most important aspects of any relationship. Investing intentional time with our host communities and their children creates a solid foundation we can build upon."

That investment has not gone unnoticed.

"Each month, the program opens a window for our children into the American military world right beside them," said Caroline Moor, Kita Villa Winzig English project coordinator. "These are positive interactions they will carry with them, and benefit from, for years to come."

Sylvester hopes the reach keeps growing. Multiple daycares across the Kaiserslautern Military Community have expressed interest in joining, and the goal is to expand beyond the once-a-month model.

"No matter where you are in the world, no matter what language you natively speak, children are our future," said Sylvester. "Watching them learn new things about the world and themselves is such a privilege, and I would love to keep growing the program."

Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, a volunteer with the program, was nervous at first, afraid that she might stumble over her words, until the children leaned in and the nerves gave way.

"I was nervous going in, worried I'd mess up or stutter," said Sies. "But once I started reading, I just had fun with it. The energy in the room was so positive and the kids were so engaged. Taking the time to read to them reminded me to slow down and enjoy life."

In a command where the operation tempo rarely slows, the program asks Airmen for just one hour a month. What it gives back, to the children, the volunteers and the bonds it creates in the community, lasts considerably longer.

Local organizations interested in partnering with Ramstein Air Base for community outreach can contact the 86th Airlift Wing Host Nation Office at host.nations@us.af.mil, or Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester at madison.sylvester@us.af.mil or 314-480-9199.