Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and volunteer, reads a children's book to students at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The German-American Reading Program is an 86th AW Host Nation Office and Kita Villa Winzig community outreach effort that introduces German children to the English language at an early age. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)