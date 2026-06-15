U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and program volunteer, shows a children's book to students during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The reading program serves as one of several living symbols of German-American friendship, building connections between U.S. service members and their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 04:06
|Photo ID:
|9752560
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-TC518-1079
|Resolution:
|4567x3039
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
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