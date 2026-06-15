(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michelle Sies, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs specialist and program volunteer, shows a children's book to students during a reading session at Kita Villa Winzig, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 11, 2026. The reading program serves as one of several living symbols of German-American friendship, building connections between U.S. service members and their local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 04:06
    Photo ID: 9752560
    VIRIN: 260611-F-TC518-1079
    Resolution: 4567x3039
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program
    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reading across cultures: Ramstein Airmen connect with German community through monthly program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    kaiserslautern
    KMC
    86 AW
    Reading
    Ramstein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery