Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

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Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union hold security over a simulated casualty after clearing a building during the validation exercise of the LRU Commando School at Lentvaris, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. The graduating class treated simulated casualties and called for evacuation after seizing the objective, putting the medical skills built across the nine-week program to the test alongside the assault. The LRU is a state-supported volunteer national defense organization of approximately 20,000 members focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile