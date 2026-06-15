Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

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Members of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union clear a corner during a simulated raid on a train station during the validation exercise of the LRU Commando School at Bezdonys, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. The three-day validation exercise served as the culminating event of the nine-week LRU Commando School, testing graduating members on the company raids, close quarters battle and medical skills built across the program. The LRU is a state-supported volunteer national defense organization of approximately 20,000 members focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)