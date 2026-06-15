Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

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U.S. Army Capt. Anthony Eliopoulos, center, commander of the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Forward), and Sgt. Yoojin Thyne, right, assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, speak with a member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union who served as opposing force following a simulated raid during the validation exercise of the LRU Commando School at Bezdonys, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. LRU members role-played the defending opposition during the simulated raid, testing the graduating class on the company assault and close quarters battle skills built across the nine-week program. The LRU is a state-supported volunteer national defense organization of approximately 20,000 members focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)