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    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces [Image 7 of 9]

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    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

    LITHUANIA

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union, acting as opposing force, provides security at a checkpoint during the validation exercise of the LRU Commando School at Lentvaris, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. LRU members role-played the defending opposition during the exercise, testing the graduating class on the company raids and close quarters battle skills built across the nine-week program. The LRU is a state-supported volunteer national defense organization of approximately 20,000 members focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 03:33
    Photo ID: 9752549
    VIRIN: 260612-A-ZT835-6243
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 8.21 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

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    EUCOM
    Close Quarters Battle
    AtlanticResolve
    Lithuanian Riflemen's Union
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters

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