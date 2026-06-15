Lithuanian Riflemen's Union perform Validation Exercise after nine weeks of training with U.S. Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union advances through a smoke screen while assaulting an objective during the validation exercise of the LRU Commando School at Lentvaris, Lithuania, June 13, 2026. The assaulting element used smoke to conceal its movement onto the objective as the three-day exercise tested the graduating class on the company raids and close quarters battle skills built across the nine-week program. The LRU is a state-supported volunteer national defense organization of approximately 20,000 members focused on national defense, military training and community resilience. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO Allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)