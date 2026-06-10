Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

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Oregon state Sen. Christine Drazan, representing the 26th Senate District, shakes hands with Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team in a receiving line at an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. Drazan joined other elected officials, including Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, in greeting more than 200 Soldiers returning from a deployment to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)