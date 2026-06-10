Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

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Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek delivers remarks during an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team who deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)