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    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment [Image 6 of 7]

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    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek delivers remarks during an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers from the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team who deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 01:38
    Photo ID: 9749764
    VIRIN: 260614-Z-ZJ128-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: SALEM, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment
    Oregon National Guard, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Horn of Africa, Task Force Bataan, Demobilization Ceremony
    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment
    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment
    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment
    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment
    Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

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