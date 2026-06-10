Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

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Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation during an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. The ceremony recognized more than 200 Soldiers from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, and Alpha Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, who deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan. During the deployment, Oregon Soldiers conducted security and base defense operations at military installations in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia, partnering with service members from New Mexico, Washington, Louisiana and seven allied nations in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)