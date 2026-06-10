Oregon National Guard, 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Horn of Africa, Task Force Bataan, Demobilization Ceremony

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More than 200 Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in formation during an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. The Soldiers, from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, and Alpha Company, 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion, deployed to the Horn of Africa from May 2025 to April 2026 as part of Task Force Bataan, a multi-state National Guard formation of more than 1,100 Soldiers from Oregon, New Mexico, Washington and Louisiana. The task force operated in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command, conducting security and base defense operations at military installations in Djibouti, Kenya and Somalia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)