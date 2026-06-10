Oregon Soldiers honored at Salem ceremony after Horn of Africa deployment

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Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek returns a unit guidon to Capt. Nathan Scull, commander of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry Regiment, Oregon Army National Guard, during an official demobilization ceremony at the Salem Convention Center in Salem, Ore., June 14, 2026. Scull presented the guidon to Kotek at the unit's mobilization ceremony in May 2025, and it was displayed in the Oregon State Capitol throughout the Soldiers' deployment to the Horn of Africa as part of Task Force Bataan in support of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Africa Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)