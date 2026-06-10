BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown

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U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Kayden Herring, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), performs maintenance on a flight deck drain, June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)