BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Aguilar, left, and Lance Cpl. Jesus Garcia, both assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct marksmanship training in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)