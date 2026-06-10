USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills

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U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 1st Class Marlin Deguzman, right, and Machinist Mate 2nd Class Cory Bruno, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct daily shifting, cleaning, and inspection of lube oil strainers in the ship’s main engine room, June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)