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    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills [Image 11 of 11]

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    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Martin Perez 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 1st Class Marlin Deguzman, right, and Machinist Mate 2nd Class Cory Bruno, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conduct daily shifting, cleaning, and inspection of lube oil strainers in the ship’s main engine room, June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:45
    Photo ID: 9749602
    VIRIN: 260611-N-NP484-1381
    Resolution: 3768x2512
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills [Image 11 of 11], by SN Martin Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills
    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills
    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Mission readiness
    Engineering Training Team
    Machinist Mate
    Daily Operations

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