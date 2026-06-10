USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills

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U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 3rd Class Maddox Hernandez, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), conducts inspections in the ship’s main engine room during an engineering training drill, June 11 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Martin Perez)